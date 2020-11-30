Mechanicsburg man will serve up to 20 years in prison for threatening to kill woman, shooting police officer during 2019 incident in Dauphin County

Park and Peace have had a longstanding romantic relationship.

On August 30, 2019, Park pointed a .380 Ruger pistol at Peace and threatened to kill her.

On October 5, 2019, Park physically assaulted Peace, pulling out head hair and causing bodily injury.

Both incidents occurred at 130 Bentley Lane in Lower Swatara Township while the defendant was inebriated.

On October 14-15, 2019, Park resided at 210 Cherokee Drive, Mechanicsburg, while Peace lived at 130 Bentley Lane. Prior to the incident, Park had stayed with her at that residence, but had never lived at the Bentley Lane address.

After a fight several days before October 14 th , Peace told Park that he was no longer welcome at her home.

Despite that warning, the defendant went to Peace’s house at about 11:19 p.m. on October 14, 2019. Peace called 911 and police responded.

Prior to the arrival of police, Park broke the sliding glass door and entered the home, armed with the .380 pistol. He informed Peace that he was going to kill her and then kill himself.

Specifically, he stated, “It’s your day and we’re going to die.” He then struck her repeatedly.

Officers Josh Malott and Shea arrived in full uniform and found the shattered glass to the sliding door. They entered with their Tasers drawn.

The officers moved through the house and saw Park in the rear bedroom with Peace. Park slammed the door cutting off contact from the officers.

One of the officers kicked the door open and they saw the defendant pointing a handgun at Peace. The officers fired their Tasers as Peace broke free.

As he fell backwards, Park fired three shots. One of the shots fired by the defendant struck Shea in the leg and passed through, causing serious bodily injury. Specifically, this injury caused protracted impairment of the use of Shea’s leg and he was unable to work for many months following the shooting.

Shea applied a tourniquet to himself.

The two officers withdrew from the house as Officer Malott covered the withdrawal.

Peace escaped at the same time, leaving Park alone in the house.