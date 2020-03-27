Mechanicsburg man wanted for robbery, stabbing arrested by U.S. Marshals

Javier Santos, 20, was taken into custody in Mechanicsburg Friday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old Mechanicsburg man accused of committing a home-invasion robbery on Jan. 30 was arrested Friday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Javier Sabdiel Santos was taken into custody without incident around 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Silver Springs Road, Pane said. He was turned over to the Silver Spring Township Police Department for arraignment and booking.

Santos is accused of committing a home-invasion robbery on Jan. 30 in Mount Holly Springs, Pane said. During the alleged robbery, Santos is accused of stabbing a victim and threatening them with a handgun.

He is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, and related offenses.