Mechanicsburg man turns himself in for rape of unconscious victim

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Robert Anderson, 35, of Mechanicsburg turned himself in on Feb. 3 on multiple charges, including rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault for an incident that occurred on Feb. 8, 2020.

In Feb. 2020, the Lower Allen Township Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of Dunlap Lane for a report of a sexual assault. Once on scene, police say a male suspect left the residence on foot.

According to officials, the victim reported to police that the previous night she had gotten heavily intoxicated and was brought back to her friend's apartment to spend the night.

Once at the apartment, she became tired and fell asleep on her friend's futon couch in the living room. Officials say the victim's friend and her boyfriend, Robert Anderson, went to sleep in their bedroom.

The victim recounted to police that she woke up to Anderson attempting to sexually assault her. During the time of the assault, the victim said she was unconscious and unaware of what was going on.

Police say the victim awoke to find Anderson on top of her and that she had never given consent.

A kit of clothing and other items were collected and submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis. The results of the submitted swabs identified male DNA, officials state.

On Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:45 p.m., police issued a search warrant for Anderson to provide a DNA sample to be submitted to the forensic laboratory for a DNA analysis.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Anderson and on Feb. 3, 2022, he turned himself in, authorities confirmed.