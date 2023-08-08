Mechanicsburg man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Lowell Gates, 63, is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with a flagpole during a fracas outside the building. He was arrested Monday in Harrisburg.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The United States Department of Justice on Monday announced the arrest of a Cumberland County man in connection to his alleged role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lowell Gates, 63, of Mechanicsburg, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, both felony offenses, the Dept. of Justice said.

In addition to the felonies, Gates is charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, according to the Justice Department.

Gates was arrested Monday in Harrisburg, investigators said.

According to court documents filed by investigators, Gates traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, with a group of friends and attended a rally at the Ellipse. Gates then walked toward the U.S. Capitol building on Pennsylvania Avenue and approached the restricted grounds of the West Plaza. Video footage taken from that day shows Gates appearing to use a cell phone to photograph and/or video the riot while standing near the scaffolding on the side of the West Plaza.

At about 2:29 p.m., investigators allege, Gates can be seen on body-worn camera footage throwing an object at a group of law enforcement officers before assaulting them with a flagpole. Video footage shows Gates using the flagpole in a spear-like motion to lunge at the officers, striking at them at least three times, according to investigators.

Gates is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice said..

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Philadelphia and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Department of Justice said.