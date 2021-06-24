Mechanicsburg man accused of distributing child pornography through Facebook

William Frederick Dennison, 51, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by Upper Allen Township Police.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a 51-year-old Mechanicsburg man with distributing child pornography after determining he used the Facebook Messenger app to send someone an illicit image of a prepubescent girl.

William Frederick Dennison, of the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Investigators say they were alerted to Dennison's alleged actions by Facebook, which flagged a photo sent by Dennison on the Messenger app. The photo was recalled, police say, but a second photo was sent to the same recipient at the same time.

Police reviewed both images and determined they depicted child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators traced the Facebook profile used to send the images to Dennison and the home where he resides.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday and placed Dennison under arrest. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison and was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $15,000.