Teenage vandals strike at Mechanicsburg Area High School, causing 'significant' damage, police say

The two suspects were caught Tuesday when they allegedly returned to the school and caused additional damage following a visit the previous night, police said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing charges in juvenile court after police say they vandalized the Mechanicsburg Area High School building in two separate incidents earlier this week.

The suspects' identities were not released by Mechanicsburg Police due to their juvenile status, but police said the alleged acts of vandalism occurred in the early morning hours of Monday and Tuesday.

Police did not comment on how the teens got inside the school building, but said they allegedly discharged fire extinguishers, threw items around the auditorium, shattered a glass display case and threw around the trophies stored inside, broke glass frames in a hallway, removed and potentially damaged instruments stored in the music room, poured a bag of self-leveling concrete onto a floor, gouged the floor of the school's newly renovated gym, and spray painted several surfaces.

Police did not have an estimate on the cost of repairing the damage.

The teens were caught at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday by an officer who was checking on the school due to damage that was allegedly done by the suspects the previous night, according to Mechanicsburg Police.

Charges have been filed against both suspects in juvenile court, police said. They were charged with the equivalent of four felony crimes and two misdemeanor crimes, according to police, who added the teens may be responsible for restitution to the school to help repair the damage.

The school year begins on August 28, according to district officials.