Police investigate armed robbery at Lancaster County McDonalds

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Lancaster County.
The incident happened at the McDonalds in the 700 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the suspect brandished a weapon and confronted an employee leaving the store with a deposit bag.
The During the confrontation, the deposit bag was dropped and the suspect fled the scene with it.
He was last seen running into a commercial area north east and behind the McDonalds.
Patrol officers and Lititz Borough Police K-9 unit searched the area, but didn't find anything.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Police are searching for male, approximately 5'10" and 155lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt and full coverage face mask.
Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact police at 717-664-1180.