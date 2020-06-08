Police investigate armed robbery at Lancaster County McDonalds

The suspect fled the scene with a deposit bag with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Lancaster County.

The incident happened at the McDonalds in the 700 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the suspect brandished a weapon and confronted an employee leaving the store with a deposit bag.

The During the confrontation, the deposit bag was dropped and the suspect fled the scene with it.

He was last seen running into a commercial area north east and behind the McDonalds.

Patrol officers and Lititz Borough Police K-9 unit searched the area, but didn't find anything.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are searching for male, approximately 5'10" and 155lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt and full coverage face mask.