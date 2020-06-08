x
Police investigate armed robbery at Lancaster County McDonalds

The suspect fled the scene with a deposit bag with an undisclosed amount of money.
Credit: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Lancaster County. 

The incident happened at the McDonalds in the 700 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say the suspect brandished a weapon and confronted an employee leaving the store with a deposit bag. 

The During the confrontation, the deposit bag was dropped and the suspect fled the scene with it. 

He was last seen running into a commercial area north east and behind the McDonalds. 

Patrol officers and Lititz Borough Police K-9 unit searched the area, but didn't find anything. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

Police are searching for male, approximately 5'10" and 155lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt and full coverage face mask. 

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact police at 717-664-1180.