Philadelphia mayor criticizes group 'protecting' Columbus statue

“All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city.”

PHILADELPHIA — A group of people gathered around a statue of Christopher Columbus in south Philadelphia over the weekend, saying they intended to protect it from vandals amid the recent protests but drawing criticism from the city’s mayor.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that about 100 people clustered around the statue of the explorer at Marconi Plaza on Saturday, some with guns and baseball bats.

Thomas Easterday said the goal was “protecting the statue from these rioters who want to take it down.”