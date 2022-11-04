Man charged with aggravated assault, 3 other charges in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Maurice Hartman, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault for his role in a domestic incident that occurred on April 10, police say.
Around 10:20 p.m., the Chambersburg Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Street. On the scene, the victim told police that Hartman had struck her head while she was holding their infant child, who she was attempting to shield from the assault. Then, she said, Hartman grabbed his child and began running away, nearly falling down a flight of stairs due to him being intoxicated.
Police also report that Hartman assaulted an officer who was attempting to take him into custody, injuring him in the process.
Hartman was also charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and recklessly endangering another person.
He was transported to Franklin County Jail for arraignment.