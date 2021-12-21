Mattresses, couches illegally dumped on Gettysburg battlefield, police say

The items were discovered around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Gettysburg Borough Police.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg Police are investigating after someone illegally dumped two couches, three mattresses, and other items on the battlefield Monday night, the department said on its Facebook page.

In addition to the mattresses and couches, police also discovered a box spring and a metal bed frame at the scene, near Long Lane at Sunset Avenue at the edge of the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Police said investigators were provided with the registration number of a vehicle allegedly involved with the dumping.

"Please remove these items immediately or face criminal charges," the department said in its Facebook post.