Investigators say a man in Prince George's Co. was shot to death outside the pizza restaurant.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he shot and killed his coworker at a Domino's in Forestville on Thursday, according to police.

Prince George's County Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Donnell Drive after a report of the shooting. When police arrived they found a man, later identified as 43-year-old Fred Graham, suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries.

Through an initial investigation, officers determined that the suspect shot the victim during an argument. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police located the suspect, identified as Aaren Butler, Friday and took him into custody in Temple Hills.

Butler is charged with first and second degree murder and other related charges, according to police.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or to submit a tip with the P3 Tips app.