Maryland man accused of leading police on chase in stolen pickup with stolen weapons inside

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Washington Township Police have charged a 21-year-old Maryland man accused of leading authorities on a vehicle chase while driving a stolen pickup truck full of stolen weapons.

Kristopher Asa Stanley, 21, of Frederick, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Monday by Washington Township Police after an alleged police chase that begain in Maryland, police say.

Police in New Market, MD attempted to stop the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 truck Stanley was driving around 1 p.m., but he allegedly refused to pull over.

He eventually led police into the Waynesboro area before stopping on Lyons Road, where Washington Township and Waynesboro Police assisted in apprehending him, police say.

The pickup truck Stanley was driving was determined to be stolen, and police recovered two weapons that were also confirmed to be stolen, according to police.