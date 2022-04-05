Cumberland County man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in federal court.

A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including one for assaulting law enforcement officers, stemming from the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced.

Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, U.S. attorneys said in a press release.

Neefe's actions, along with those of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count and certify the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, where Joseph Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump for the presidency.

Neefe and a co-defendant, Charles Bradford Smith of Shippensburg, communicated with each other and others on Facebook in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 incident, U.S. attorneys said.

For example, on Nov. 4, 2020, a day after Election Day, Neefe wrote to Smith, “Im getting ready to storm D.C.”

The two subsequently shared their intentions and plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 6, court documents said.

In one such communication, Neefe wrote, “We goin? ...Cause hot damn son I really wanna crack some commie skulls.”

The two discussed bringing “batons” with them, and Neefe sent a photograph of a wooden club he had made to Smith and others, with a caption that called it “The Commie Knocker," according to court documents.

Neefe and Smith then traveled to Washington, D.C. together.

On Jan. 6, both illegally entered the Capitol grounds. Neefe carried the wooden club and participated in hoisting and pushing a large metal sign frame – at least eight feet tall and 10 feet wide -- into a defensive line of officers attempting to prevent the crowd from further advancing on the west front plaza of the Capitol.

Neefe later entered the Capitol building, including the Rotunda, disregarding commands to leave.

Smith, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Neefe was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021. He is to be sentenced on Aug. 17. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and an additional eight years in prison on the assault charge. Both charges also carry potential financial penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.