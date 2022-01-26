Marietta man charged with possession of child pornography

Tyquai Nixon, 18, was charged Tuesday after a seven-month investigation by Susquehanna Regional Police in Lancaster County.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Police in Lancaster County have charged an 18-year-old Marietta man with possession of child pornography and related offenses after illicit images were found on his computer and cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyquai Amill Nixon, of the first block of Ashley Drive, was charged Tuesday after an investigation of more than seven months.

The investigation began on June 15, 2021, when Susquehanna Regional Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child pornography found in a Dropbox account with an email address linked to Nixon.

The Dropbox file contained 10 images of suspected child pornography, police say.

Investigators issued a subpoena to Comcast Cable Communications Holdings to trace the IP address and its subscriber information, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The subscriber information led police to Nixon's Marietta address, the complaint states. Police executed a search warrant at the home on Oct. 5, 2021 and seized a laptop and cell phone from Nixon's bedroom.

Forensic examinations of both devices uncovered multiple still images and videos of juveniles engaged in and simulating sexual acts, police say.

In an interview with Susquehanna Regional and Mount Joy Borough police, Nixon allegedly admitted he was aware that the photos and videos in his possession depicted children under the age of 18 engaging in and simulating sexual acts, police claim.

Nixon allegedly told police he was attracted to male children between 14 and 18 years of age and that he used the images for sexual gratification.

He is charged with: