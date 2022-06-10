Police arrest kidnapping suspect in Philadelphia, await extradition to York County

Police say that Maria McKenzie, 27, was arrested in Philadelphia on Friday, and is awaiting extradition back to York County to face kidnapping charges.

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of kidnapping a child in a vehicle from the Royal Farms gas station in Springettsbury Township on Sunday, causing an Amber Alert to be issued.

According to the Springettsbury Township Police Department, Maria McKenzie was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department on June 10.

Authorities say McKenzie, 27, is currently being held in Philadelphia until arrangements are made for her to be extradited back to York County to face charges of kidnapping and theft by unlawful taking, among others.

The charges stem from June 5, when McKenzie allegedly stole a 2005 Suzuki SUV with a child in the back seat from the Royal Farms gas station in Springettsbury Township.

Authorities say the child's mother reported the vehicle stolen and told police that she did leave the keys in the vehicle with the engine running.

After an investigation, police were able to positively identify McKenzie with assistance from her father. Authorities say she entered the Suzuki and drove the vehicle from the parking lot before last being seen traveling east on Route 30.

Police say that McKenzie was known to have associates in the Kensington area of Philadelphia, and the stolen vehicle was seen in the 700 block of East Clearfield Street around 6 p.m. on June 5.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was parked with the child inside and McKenzie fled the scene on foot.