Many charges dismissed, dropped in civil rights march clash

Terry Myers is accused of shooting a civil rights activist during a confrontation with a group of marchers on their way to D.C. last summer.

BEDFORD, Pa. — A judge dismissed the most serious charge against a man accused of shooting a civil rights activist during a confrontation in rural Pennsylvania with a group of marchers on their way to Washington D.C. from Milwaukee last summer.

A Bedford County judge dismissed the felony aggravated assault charge and several simple assault counts against 52-year-old Terry Myers following a five-hour preliminary hearing last week.

Prosecutors withdrew a criminal mischief charge and other simple assault and reckless endangerment counts.