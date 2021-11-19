Manheim Township man sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for string of burglaries

In total, the burglaries caused over $10,000 in damages.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Manheim Township man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after being convicted on five felony burglary charges following a burglary spree spanning four months at multiple locations in 2019, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Zachary Arthur May, 36, was reportedly on state parole at the time of these crimes.

Between June and September of 2019, the Manheim Township Police responded to reports of theft at various buildings including a golf pro shop, the Sand Trap restaurant, pool, and roller rink at the Overlook Community Center. The prosecution used cell phone data to incriminate May in these cases.

In total, these burglaries caused over $10,000 in damages. Money, a gift card, and a vehicle key were all reported stolen, also according to police.

May was sentenced on Nov. 12 by Judge Dennis Reinaker; he also pleaded guilty to two criminal trespasses that occurred in Schuylkill County around the same time as the burglaries.