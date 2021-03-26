Lancaster county woman killed in North Carolina road rage shooting

A Lancaster County mother of six is dead after a road rage shooting in North Carolina Thursday morning.
Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim was shot while merging into a lane on Interstate 95 north in North Carolina.
Robeson County Sherriff's office says officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot on I-95 North around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say the victim's vehicle was merging, and got too close to another.
The driver of that vehicle then pulled up on the passengers side of Eberly's vehicle, rolled down his window and fired several shots, striking Eberly through the passengers door.
The driver then fled the scene.
Eberly was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, where she later died.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or grey 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with tinted windows.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated “This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered on in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family”.