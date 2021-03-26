Lancaster county woman killed in North Carolina road rage shooting

Police say Julie Eberly, 47, was shot through the passenger door of a vehicle, while on a beach vacation with her husband.

A Lancaster County mother of six is dead after a road rage shooting in North Carolina Thursday morning.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim was shot while merging into a lane on Interstate 95 north in North Carolina.

Robeson County Sherriff's office says officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot on I-95 North around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the victim's vehicle was merging, and got too close to another.

The driver of that vehicle then pulled up on the passengers side of Eberly's vehicle, rolled down his window and fired several shots, striking Eberly through the passengers door.

The driver then fled the scene.

Eberly was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or grey 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with tinted windows.