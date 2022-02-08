Manchester Township man arrested, responsible for two burglaries: police

Tyler A. Livingston, 28, was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police announced the arrest of a man allegedly connected to two burglaries.

Tyler A. Livingston, 28, was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000.

Livingston was allegedly responsible for a burglary on July 10 in Manchester Township and is the suspect of numerous thefts from vehicles.

Police are still investigating a series of summer thefts that occurred in Manchester Township.