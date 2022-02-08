Manchester Township man arrested, responsible for two burglaries: police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police announced the arrest of a man allegedly connected to two burglaries.
Tyler A. Livingston, 28, was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000.
Livingston was allegedly responsible for a burglary on July 10 in Manchester Township and is the suspect of numerous thefts from vehicles.
Police are still investigating a series of summer thefts that occurred in Manchester Township.
Those with information on the thefts or burglaries have been asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 (TELL) or tips@nycrpd.org.