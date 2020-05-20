Police: Man writes himself $3,000 in checks from employer

Tran allegedly said he needed the money because of a sick family member.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who they say wrote himself checks totaling over $3,000 from his employer.

On May 2, police were dispatched to Giuseppe Brother's Pizza for stolen checks. The owner of the restaurant alleged that a former employee, Matthew Tran, 41, took three checks from the business and wrote them out to himself.

According to reports, the first check was written out for $500 on April 3, the second was written out for $1,800 on April 14, and the third check was written out for $1,000 on April 21.

Police say all checks were made out to and signed by Tran.

When the business owner contacted Tran about the checks, Tran allegedly said he needed the money because he had a sick family member.

Police say at the time of the theft, Tran was not actively working but was still employed by the pizza shop.