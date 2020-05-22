Man, woman accused of conspiring to steal car

Brianna Molina and Jayquann Burkett are charged with multiple offenses alleged incident, and Molina faces additional charges stemming from her arrest, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman and a Harrisburg man have been charged with conspiring to steal a car from another man earlier this month.

Brianna Yvonne Molina, 18, and Jayquann Allen Burkett, 19, are charged with robbery of motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, robbery, and criminal conspiracy in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on May 10 in the area of Jennings Drive and Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township, according to Manheim Township Police.

Molina also faces additional charges stemming from her arrest at a Red Roof Inn on the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East on May 16, police say.

According to police, the alleged robbery occurred around 4:40 p.m. on May 10. Molina allegedly contacted the victim and asked him to pick her and Burkett up in his vehicle to give them a ride, and the victim complied, police say.

Shortly after getting in the car, Molina allegedly threatened to kill the victim if he did not relinquish the vehicle. The victim complied, and Molina and Burkett took possession of it, according to police.

The duo was stopped by police a short time later, arrested, and interviewed before being released pending further investigation, police say.

Criminal complaints were later filed against both suspects.

Molina was taken into custody at about 2:40 p.m. on May 16 at the Red Roof Inn, police say. She was placed in a police vehicle without incident following her arrest, but once inside the vehicle she allegedly began physically resisting and spat at two officers, one of whom received some of the saliva in his mouth, police say.

Upon arrival at the Manheim Township Police station, Molina allegedly continued spitting as she was taken inside. Due to COVID-19 contamination concerns, the building and the police vehicle required extensive cleaning and decontamination, police say.

Molina was charged with resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, and aggravated harassment by prisoner for her alleged actions at her arrest, according to police.