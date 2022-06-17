Man who killed and dismembered girlfriend sentenced to prison

Jade Babcock, 52, pleaded guilty earlier this week to third-degree murder.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County who killed his girlfriend and then hid the body for more than a decade has been sentenced.

Jade Babcock, 52, pleaded guilty earlier this week to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

He admitted killing Brenda Jacobs at his grandmother's house in Montoursville in 2003 after an argument. Babcock hid the body in a coal bin behind the house and moved it to a storage facility in 2018, where it was discovered a year later.

Troopers said Babcock also admitted to cutting off Jacobs' legs and throwing them in the Susquehanna River.