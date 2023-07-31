Man wanted in two states arrested in Lancaster County

Benny Ray Stapleton was reportedly wanted by both PSP troopers and South Carolina officials when he was apprehended by Quarryville Borough Police officers.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted in two states was arrested in Lancaster County over the weekend.

Benny Ray Stapleton was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for distribution of a controlled substance, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office for a parole violation and by the Union County (South Carolina) Sheriff's Office for theft, according to the Quarryville Borough Police Department.

Officers reportedly received a tip that Stapleton could be in the Quarryville area.

With that information in mind, on July 29, officers with the QPD spotted Stapleton at an apartment building along the 200 block of E. State Street in Quarryville Borough.

A foot pursuit ensued and Stapleton allegedly fled into a nearby apartment where QPD found him attempting to hide in a back room of the apartment.

Stapelton was arrested and QPD officers allegedly discovered he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.