Man wanted after stabbing another with broken bottle in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man they say stabbed another person with a broken beer bottle.
Eduardo Ramos Domingo, 26, is accused of stabbing the victim with a broken beer bottle causing them a large cut on their left arm.
Officials did not say if the victim needed treatment at a hospital.
Ramos Domingo is facing one charge of aggravated assault for the Sept. 3 incident.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.