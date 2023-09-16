Man wanted after stabbing another with broken bottle in Chambersburg

Police say the victim was left with a large cut on their arm.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man they say stabbed another person with a broken beer bottle.

Eduardo Ramos Domingo, 26, is accused of stabbing the victim with a broken beer bottle causing them a large cut on their left arm.

Officials did not say if the victim needed treatment at a hospital.

Ramos Domingo is facing one charge of aggravated assault for the Sept. 3 incident.