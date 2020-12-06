Man wanted on a warrant taken in after traffic stop in Lancaster County

Police say McNeal also chased a man with a gun earlier that day.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man with a bench warrant from the sheriff's office was arrested yesterday after a traffic stop in Columbia.

On June 11, just before 11:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mill Street for a suspicious activity complaint.

According to police, it was reported that a man with a gun was chasing another man and they were both last seen running towards Lawrence Street.

Police say an officer believed that the man with the gun, described as a black male with a stocky build, wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants, was 19-year-old Tazsease McNeal.

About 20 minutes after police had been dispatched to Mill Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the same area.

Police say the officer saw and recognized McNeal in the passenger seat of the vehicle. He was known to the officer as being wanted on a warrant from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The officer says he heard the driver of the vehicle yelling to McNeal, "Please don't do it, don't do it," and then called for assistance from other officers.

Police say McNeal was taken into custody and they confirmed he was the suspect from the earlier incident on Mill Street.