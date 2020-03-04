x
Man wanted in connection to 2019 shooting in Chambersburg arrested by U.S. Marshals

Yomero Jean-Gilles, 22, was taken into custody Thursday in Shippensburg, police say
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man wanted in connection to a November 2019 shooting in Chambersburg was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Shippensburg, according to Chambersburg Police.

Yomero Jean-Gilles, 22, also known as Mel Jean, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of riot in relation to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 17, 2019 on West Burkhart Avenue in Chambersburg, police say.

Police had been unable to locate Jean-Gilles until he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.