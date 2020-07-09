x
Man wanted after allegedly assaulting victim in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A man is wanted after allegedly assaulting a victim and fleeing the scene.

Steven Mowrey, 21, is facing harassment and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On September 5 around 4:10 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Louther Street in Carlisle for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police made contact with a victim who said that they had been assaulted by Mowrey, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim suffered a head injury and was treated by EMS.

Police have issued a warrant for Mowrey's arrest, and anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Carlisle Police.