Man wanted after being charged with choking woman and causing $800 worth of damage to vehicle during domestic dispute in Manheim Township

Authorities say Rashon Smallwood of York is charged with felony strangulation and stalking and also criminal mischief and harassment.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who is charged with choking a woman and causing $800 worth of damage to her vehicle following a domestic dispute in Manheim Township.

Authorities say Rashon Smallwood of York is charged with felony strangulation and stalking and also criminal mischief and harassment.

According to officials, Smallwood repeatedly called and messaged the woman in direct violation of an active protection from abuse order.

Police say on Nov. 18 at the 100 block of Jennings Drive, Smallwood showed up unannounced to the woman's home.

Smallwood then allegedly grabbed the woman and threw up against the side of her vehicle after she refused to allow him into her home, according to authorities.

Officials say he began strangling the woman, constricting her airway and circulation.

He then released the woman and kicked the rear door to her vehicle causing $800 in damage, police said.

He then fled the area prior to police arrival, according to authorities.