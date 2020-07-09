Man facing charges after stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from Walmart

Bryan McCloud, 41, allegedly stole over $400 worth of vacuum cleaners from Walmart, and was found in possession of a crack pipe at the time of his arrest.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $400 worth of merchandise from Walmart and being found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan McCloud, 41, is facing retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for his role in the incident.

On September 5 around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to an active retail theft at the Walmart in Lower Allen Township.

Police were notified the suspect, later identified as McCloud, was leaving in a white van.

The vehicle was observed and police were able to stop it after entering Route 15 northbound.

Authorities identified McCloud, a passenger in the vehicle, as the actor in the incident, after video showed him entering the store at 3:38 p.m., loading a cart with vacuum cleaners, and leaving the Walmart without paying.

Police recovered all of the vacuum cleaners, which were valued at $417.72.

At the time of his arrest, McCloud was also found to be in possession of a glass crack pipe.