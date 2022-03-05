Harrisburg man to serve up to 35 years for assaulting three nurses at Hershey Medical Center in 2018

According to police, in August of that year, Christian Bonnette lured a nurse into his room at Hershey Medical Center where he immediately began assaulting her.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 35 years after assaulting three nurses at Hershey Medical Center in 2018.

As Bonnette strangled the nurse, two others attempted to help her get away, at which point police say Bonnette turned his attack on the other nurses.

Reports say at this point Bonnette pulled down the scrubs of one nurse, the other nurses struggling to keep him from raping her while she was pinned on the ground.

The nurses were able to fend off Bonnette until police and security arrived and took him into custody.

While in court, one of the nurses spoke on what happened.