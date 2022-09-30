Police: Man threatened to cut the throats of Lancaster officers

Leon Daniel Strine, 44, from Columbia, was charged with making terroristic threats.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of threatening to cut the throats of officers.

According to police, on Sept. 29 at 2:52 a.m., two officers were working in the Columbia Borough Police station when they heard shouting towards the back of the building.

Strine was reportedly responsible for the yelling. Upon seeing the officers, he threatened to kill them and cut their throats, according to officials.