Man who fell into Susquehanna River died of gunshot wounds

Officials say Miguel Maldonado Jr. died after being shot by police near the river in Harrisburg on Jan. 16.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials announced the cause of death for a man whose body was found near Three Mile Island on April 18.

Dauphin County officials say 36-year-old Miguel Maldonado Jr., who was found three months after a shooting involving police on the Susquehanna River, died of gunshot wounds.

Police say that, during the incident, Maldonado was holding the woman at knifepoint, and she appeared to have already suffered a wound.

Maldonado was allegedly yelling, "Shoot me, shoot me!" to police, according to authorities.

Police say that after what was described as an extensive effort to diffuse the situation, Maldonado attempted to cut the woman.

At that point, police shot four times in the direction of Maldonado, who fell into the water.

At the time Maldonado's body was found in April, officials were uncertain of how Maldonado died.

On May 10, officials announced Maldonado died of gunshot wounds, ruling the death a homicide.