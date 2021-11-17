Man dies from gunshot wounds in Dauphin County

This incident is currently under investigation.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say that a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Harrisburg.

On Nov. 16 around 11:40 p.m., Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the area of Evergreen and Swatara Streets for a report that a person had been shot, authorities state.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to officials.