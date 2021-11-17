Man dies from gunshot wounds in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say that a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Harrisburg.
On Nov. 16 around 11:40 p.m., Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the area of Evergreen and Swatara Streets for a report that a person had been shot, authorities state.
Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to officials.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with more information can contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.