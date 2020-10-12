Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at people with BB Gun, stabbing victim in South Middleton Township

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges after police said he fired a BB Gun at three people and then stabbed one of them, resulting in severe injuries, in South Middleton Township.

On Tuesday night, Elijah Whitworth arrived at the 200 block of Plaza Drive and began shooting at three people, two women, and one man, in their mid to late 20s, police said.

Whitworth and the man then got in a fight that resulted in Whitworth stabbing the man causing severe injuries, according to the police report.

Whitworth was taken to Cumberland County Prison.