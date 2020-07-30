Man sexually assaults and robs girl in York County

The suspect fled the scene in a blue van, according to the victim.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a girl was sexually assaulted and robbed on Monday evening by an unknown suspect in a blue van in Lower Chanceford Township.

The incident took place on River Road near Slab Road just before 7 p.m. when according to the victim, the suspect grabbed her from behind causing her to fall.

The victim said the man sexually assaulted her while she was on the ground. He took her personal belongings and then fled the scene in a blue van.

The suspect is believed to be a white man, medium to heavy build, balding, approximately 5'10" to 6'01" in height, and in the 40-50 years age range.