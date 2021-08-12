Man sentenced to up to 9 years in prison for vandalizing Lancaster County property

Francisco Rodriguez, 34, pled guilty to toppling the Christopher Columbus statute on Lenox Lane, as well as breaking glass doors at two Lancaster County buildings.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Francisco Rodriguez, 34, has been sentenced to four to nine years in prison for toppling the Christopher Columbus statute on Lenox Lane in Lancaster, as well as breaking glass doors on both the Lancaster County Courthouse and Lancaster Adult Probation buildings, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

These incidents occurred in June 2021, and the damage he caused totals over $9,000, the DA's office said.

Rodriguez pled guilty to three separate counts of institutional vandalism, one felony and two misdemeanors, and two counts of possessing an instrument of crime, which are both misdemeanors, also according to the office.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Rodriguez to two to five years on the felony vandalism charge with consecutive one- to two-year sentencings on the misdemeanor charges.

The two other charges will run simultaneously.