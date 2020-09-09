Man sentenced to prison for abuse of a minor

“I was 15 years old, Joe. You saw me as an easy target. I didn’t have people that I trusted and I was lonely."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office says a man is facing up to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a teen girl.

Joseph Allen Miller, 38, was convicted by a jury for multiple charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted aggravated indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim had a few words to say to Miller.

“I was 15 years old, Joe. You saw me as an easy target. I didn’t have people that I trusted and I was lonely. You saw that and used it to your advantage. But you made a mistake. You knew I loved you and thought I would protect you at all costs even if it killed me. Well, you were wrong.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, who prosecuted the case said Miller had manipulated the victim from the moment he reached out to her via social media.

Miller was previously convicted for a series of burglaries in Perry County in 2001.

Of his prior conviction, Judge Scott Arthur Evans said that Miller had an 'incredible' support system and that it was troubling to see what he had done with his 'great' opportunity.