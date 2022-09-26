Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York

YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead.
Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
Alongside the murder charge, Dotson was found guilty of the possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.
Santos-Batista's death was ruled a homicide according to the York County Corner's Office. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Dotson was arrested on July 2, 2021, after York police found evidence related to the homicide was recovered at an apartment he was staying in.
Kimberly Metz was inside the apartment with Dotson, according to The York City Police Department. She was charged with hindering apprehension.