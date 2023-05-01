Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

Johnson's guilty plea follows the June 25, 2016 murder of Phillip Jackson, Wendy Chaney and Brandon Cole in a Mercersburg barn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Nov. 21, 2019.

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.

Johnson's guilty plea follows the June 25, 2016 murder of Phillip Jackson, Wendy Chaney and Brandon Cole in a Mercersburg barn.

According to police, one of the victims was cooperating with police about drug trafficking in Hagerstown. The murder was a reported contract killing.

Christopher Jackson, one of five Black Guerilla Family members, planned to rob Jackson and murder Chaney, as they were allegedly involved in drug distribution around the areas of Franklin County and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Police reports state that Johnson and the four others went to Jackson's farm located on Welsh Run Road and subdued Jackson, Chaney and Cole.

It was alleged that the gang members shot the victims in the head and back areas before setting them on fire inside the barn. Chaney and Cole were found dead by police but Jackson was alive when located by State Police. He later died at the hospital.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Johnson helped his brother, Christopher Johnson, and others, attempt to thwart the investigation into the triple homicide.

Despite not being involved in or planning the murders, Johnson assisted his brother in avoiding capture, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The following individuals have pleaded guilty or been sentenced in connection to this case:

• Kevin Coles, from New York, NY and Hagerstown, Maryland, was found guilty after a guilty trial in April of multiple crimes, including murder for hire, robbery, and drug trafficking, and is awaiting sentencing.

• Jerell Adgebesan, from Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty to participating in the murders of three in Mercersburg, Franklin County and is awaiting sentencing.

• Devin Dickerson, from Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing.

• Kenyatta Corbett, from Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

• Michael Buck, from Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

• Nicholas Preddy, from Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness and is awaiting sentencing.

• Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, from Baltimore, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

• Terrance Lawson, from Baltimore, was sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

• Tyrone Armstrong, from Baltimore, was sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness.

• Christopher Johnson, from Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing.

• Mark Johnson, from Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation and is awaiting sentencing.

• Llesenia Woodard, from Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty to providing false testimony to the grand jury investigating the murders and is awaiting sentencing.

• Joshua Davis previously pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation of the triple murders. Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison.