Man sentenced 25 to 50 years for luring children in Carlisle: DA

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on child luring charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, July 26, Yahbril Greer, 37, was convicted by a Cumberland County jury on 10 counts of luring a child into a vehicle.

The incident took place in February of 2020. Greer approached groups of children and offered 10 of them money to enter his car. The kids ran off and told their parents after the incident, which led to the initial arrest of Greer.

Greer was previously convicted of a sexual offense in York County, which triggered a second strike mandatory sentence of 25 years.