Man sentenced to prison for 2020 sexual assault of woman in York

On Thursday, Randy-Jay Jones was sentenced to a total of 15-30 years in prison for kidnapping and rape.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 2020.

A man arrested and charged for the sexual assault of a woman in 2020 on the York County Rail Trail was sentenced on Thursday.

In March 2020, Randy-Jay Jones was arrested for the Feb. 28 attack on a woman on the York County Rail Trail in the area of Kings Mill Road.

At the time, the victim told police she'd been walking north in the area of Kings Mill Road and Jessop Place when she was approached from behind by Jones who pushed her down and forced her into his vehicle.

Jones raped the victim and later dropped her off at a barbershop in the 500 block of South Queen Street.

A few days later, police executed a search warrant on Jones' home, just a few houses down from the barbershop where he'd dropped off the victim, and found items belonging to the victim.

When Jones was arrested, he initially denied ever meeting the victim, but later admitted to forcefully hugging her and accidentally knocking her over.

Eventually, Jones admitted he forced the victim into his vehicle but claimed she consented to sex.

Jones was taken to York County Prison.

In May 2023, Jones took a nolo contendere also known as a no-contest plea which means he accepts a conviction but doesn't admit guilt for the crime.

On Thursday, Jones was sentenced to a total of 15-30 years in prison for kidnapping and rape. He will also serve five years of probation.

Jones must also complete sex offender treatment and pay restitution.