Man sentenced to 12 months probation for anti-Semite activity at Dickenson College

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man was sentenced for his anti-sematic activity at Dickinson College in January of 2022.

Frank Petronio pled guilty to one count of ethnic intimidation on Jan. 3, 2023. He was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to probation for 12 months and ordered to not have contact with Asbell Center for Jewish Life and not to be on the premises of Dickinson College.

According to police reports, Petronio placed stickers on the door and windows of the Asbell Center which included inflammatory and intimidating messages.