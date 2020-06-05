Man punches puppy in front of police officer

The officer believed that because of the puppy's size, Castro could have broken its ribs or caused internal injuries.

YORK, Pa. — Police say a York man is facing charges after an officer saw him punching a puppy.

On April 16, around 3:40 p.m., a York City Police Officer was parked in his patrol car in the area of McKenzie and Springettsbury Avenue when he saw 30-year-old Anthony Castro walking his pitbull puppy.

The officer said he witnessed Castro dragging the puppy approximately 30 yards by the leash so that only its two rear legs were on the ground.

Castro then let the dog down, grabbed it by the neck, and punched him in the ribs, according to the officer.

The officer believed that because of the puppy's size, Castro could have broken its ribs or caused internal injuries.