Man facing charges for pulling gun on driver after vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with attempt to cause or causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and two counts of simple assault after he pulled a gun on a driver following a vehicle crash.
Police say, William Foreman, of Denver, got into a fight with another driver after they were involved in a minor vehicle crash on the 600 block of White Oak Road on May 13.
According to police, at some point during the fight, 54-year-old Foreman returned to his vehicle and got a handgun.
Police say he pointed the gun at the driver and then hit him in the face with it.
The victim suffered an injury to his ear.
Foreman was taken into custody and was later released on bail.