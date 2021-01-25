Man receives state prison sentence for indecent assault of disabled woman

Kehinde Adewumi, a home healthcare nurse, was arrested in 2018 for forcing himself on one of his patients.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Jan. 21, Judge William T. Tully sentenced Kehinde Adewumi, 53, to serve 14 to 28 months in prison for an indecent assault that occurred in November 2018.

Adewumi had been working as a home healthcare nurse when he was charged with forcing himself on one of his patients. On the day of the assault, Adewumi was supposed to be taking the patient to a bowling alley to attend an event for disabled individuals. Instead, he took the patient back to his home and assaulted her.

During the sentencing, the victim's mother addressed the defendant.

"We pray that you search your heart and soul and repent your sins to become a better person," she said. "Learn from your mistakes and change for the better.”

Judge Tully added, "you violated a duty of trust to care for this disabled woman—that is an aggravating factor.”