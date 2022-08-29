York man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in 2021 shooting death

Nicholas Strada, 19, of York, entered a guilty plea following the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in 2021.

YORK, Pa. — A York man is facing up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a woman during a robbery in 2021.

Nicholas Strada, 19, of York, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and inflict serious bodily injury following the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, in May 2021.

Strada faces 12 to 25 years in prison.

Ryan Strada, Nicholas' older brother, was previously sentenced for his own role in the killing. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and inflict serious bodily injury, with a penalty of seven to 14 years in prison.

Along with prison sentences related to other crimes, Ryan Strada will serve a total of 10 to 20 years.

Reports say the brothers and another conspirator, Oscar Cook, knew that a male resident living on the 300 block of Smyser Street in York had a pound of marijuana that was taken from one of the suspects.

Officials say the trio planned to get the marijuana back by robbing the person's home.