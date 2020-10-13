Man killed by hit-and-run after community replaced his stolen wheelchair

The gift of a wheelchair helped change Anthony Williams’s life. Just two months later, his life ended in that wheelchair when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The gift of a wheelchair in August 2020 helped change Anthony Williams’s life. Just two months later, his life ended in that wheelchair when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 10.

“He was coming from seeing me in the hospital and he always goes down that street to go home,” said Artrey Banks, Williams’s girlfriend who is currently hospitalized at UPMC Pinnacle Osteopathic.

Williams, 66, was struck by a car around 4:30 p.m. while riding along the 1300 block of Herr St., according to police.

Banks said she didn’t know what she would do without him.

“Lost. I am lost,” she said.

Also known as “Mr. Tony,” Williams couldn’t walk more than a block on his own, due to what he said was a bad back and knees.

Williams said his motorized wheelchair was stolen Aug. 18. while he went into a gas station at 7th and McLay Sts. Williams came out of the store to find the chair missing.

The wife of one of the members of Harrisburg bike group Infamous Ryders MC started a GoFundMe to raise $2,000 for a new motorized wheelchair, which was presented to Williams on Aug. 27.

“He couldn’t believe what people were doing in the community to help him get his new wheelchair,” said Savon Poole, founder of Moving Handz, an organization that delivered groceries to Williams.

Williams told FOX43 at the time he was thankful for the community’s support.

“That chair will help me a whole lot,” Williams had said. “When I get my chair I'll have my freedom back.”

Neighbors said he did use the wheelchair every day.

“He would ride down in that wheelchair, go to Save-A-Lot, do all this kind of stuff,” said neighbor Patty Vaughan.

Vaughan said neighbors were planning to hold a memorial in the next few weeks.

Some neighborhood children said Williams used to give them candy and they would miss him. But they added what happened was a reminder to always practice road safety.

“It makes me thinks to want to look right and left and always go when it’s a red light,” said 10-year-old Shanaya Ballard, who often helps younger kids she knows when they need to cross the street.

Police said a tip helped them identify the drive who hit Williams, but have not publicly identified that person.

Charges have not yet been filed.

“I just want to know how you can hit somebody in a wheelchair and keep going,” Banks said.