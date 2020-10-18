Man injured in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday just before 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East South Street for shots fired. According to police, while the officers were at the scene, a 27-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-324-2168, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or Detective Pelton at zpelton@yorkcity.org.