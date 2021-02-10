Man injured in overnight shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Harrisburg in the early hour of Sunday, police said.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers in the downtown area of Harrisburg heard multiple gunshots in the direction of North 2nd and Pine Streets.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital.
According to police, the victim is listed in critical condition.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.