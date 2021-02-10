Man injured in overnight shooting in Harrisburg

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Harrisburg in the early hour of Sunday, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers in the downtown area of Harrisburg heard multiple gunshots in the direction of North 2nd and Pine Streets.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the victim is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.