SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is searching for an inmate wrongly released from the Lackawanna County Prison.

Authorities say Anthony Trozzolillo was released from prison due to a clerical issue.

According to police, the 24-year-old suffers from mental health issues and family members are concerned for their safety.

If you see Trozzolillo, call Scranton police at 570-348-4141.